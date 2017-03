A Russian tourist was hurt when she stepped on a metal spike laid by a property owner bent on preventing illegal parking.

Tatiana Kuzina, 33, suffered the accident after exiting her hotel on Jomtien Soi 10 March 7. Paramedics used a cutting tool to free her pierced foot and she was transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses said a property owner had placed metal spikes on a bar in the road to prevent motorbikes and cars from parking there.