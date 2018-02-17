Royal Thai Navy launches new patrol boats

Chonburi – The Royal Thai Navy held a ceremony Friday at the shipyard of Marsun Company Limited in Samutprakan to deploy five new M-21 patrol boats brought in to replace older vessels.

Navy Commander-in-Chief, Adm Naris Pratoomsuwan, presided over the ceremony marking the deployment of the vessels which bear pennant numbers 265, 266, 267, 268 and 269.

Joining Adm Naris was the Navy Wives Association President, Kesara Pratoomsuwan, who officially launched the vessels (it is a tradition to have a woman launch a new boat or ship).

These patrol vessels will be stationed at the Royal Thai Navy’s Coast Guard Squadron and are tasked with protecting Thai waters and the marine ecosystems in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The M-21 boats also have defensive capabilities and onboard facilities to help victims of natural disasters.