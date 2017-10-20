Royal Cliff to host WONCA medical conference Nov. 1-4

About 800 doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists and other medical professionals from 34 countries will brainstorm innovative practices in family medicine when the World Organization of National Colleges, Academies and Academic Associations of General Practitioners/Family Physicians holds its annual Asia-Pacific conference in Pattaya Nov. 1-4.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri chaired an Oct. 12 planning meeting for the summit at the Royal Cliff Hotels’ Peach Convention Center organized by the Royal College of Family Physicians of Thailand and the General Practitioners/Family Physicians Association of Thailand.

The seminar will cover family medicine topics from state of the art to the advance of technologies and future medical trends. Community issues also will be shared and discussed, such as elderly and palliative care and environmental issues.

At the meeting, city officials and police met with hotel and event organizers to plan traffic, shuttles from other hotels, first-aid, signage and a souvenir photo booth.