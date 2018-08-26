At-risk kids create homes for fish

Fifty at-risk children created homes for fish to honor HM the Queen for her birthday.

The YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center organized the Aug. 14 event for 30 kids from the Child Protection and Development Center and 20 from the Ban Auraree and Khumpai foster home.

The group created “fish aggregation devices” that are called “sung cheuk” or floating habitats. The idea is to create protected spaces where fish can feed and grow.

The children also got a lesson in marine ecology and the impact of pollution and global warming.