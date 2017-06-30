Red shirts visit Arisman in jail

Members of the red shirt anti-government group made their monthly visit to an imprisoned leader serving four years for storming the 2009 ASEAN summit at the Royal Cliff Beach Resort.

United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship leader Jatuporn Phromphan and other members spent 30 minutes with Arisman Pong­ruangrong and 12 others in jail for the April 11, 2009 protest that prompted the evacuation of world leaders via helicopter and dealt an embarrassing blow to Thailand’s world reputation.

Jatuporn said the visit was to check on the well-being of red shirts who have been in prison for nearly three months. He said members Pichet Sukjindathong, Payap Panket and Waipot Aparat are ill. Payap was hospitalized for mysterious swelling in early May.

He added that the UDD plans to file another request for bail with the Supreme Court after the three-month mark.

In its March ruling, the Appeal Court upheld the entirety of a Pattaya Provincial Court decision convicting the 13 of defying an order prohibiting rallies of more than 10 people and violating traffic regulations. The court confirmed the four-year sentences without suspension.