PATTAYA – A giant python wanting in on the Children’s Day fun scared kids and their parents at a central Pattaya restaurant.

Animal control officers arrived at the Dang-Dum restaurant on Central Road Soi 10 Jan. 13 to find the five-meter-long snake curled up in the back.

A few minutes later it was caught, bagged and taken away. No one was injured.

Authorities said they rushed extra quickly to the scene as small children out for Children’s Day would be an easy meal for a python of that size.