Public gives thumbs-up to Pattaya tram plan

The idea of building a tram system around the Beach Road-Second Road “loop” earned general approval at its first public hearing.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri chaired the July 5 meeting on the “Khon Kaen Model” transport system that has been proposed as a way to relieve traffic congestion in downtown Pattaya.

Pattaya last year proposed that a light-rail or tram system be built, with variations on the plan calling for a loop between North and South Pattaya on Beach and Second roads, or just a single track on one of those streets.

Members of the public speaking at the hearing gave overall thumbs-up to a tram, but also suggested a minibus route should be built alongside it.

Pattaya officials said a dual system would require a new budget request.

The tram system is based on one already being built in Khon Kaen, hence the “Khon Kaen Model” moniker.

The Northeast province has begun planning an integrated system of buses built around a central tram line. Study on the project is now complete.

The Issan province formed a development company to carry out the transport products and the central government has blessed the idea of a tram there by 2019.