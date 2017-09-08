Protected turtle found dead on Jomtien Beach

The carcass of a protected sea turtle was found on Jomtien Beach with at least one indicator it came into contact with humans.

The decomposing reptile had been decapitated and a red string tied around the right front fin.

Authorities suggested fishermen might have towed the meter-long, 60-kilogram turtle to shore Aug. 28, perhaps after it was decapitated by a boat propeller or possibly because they killed it.

The animal had been dead about a week.

Green and Hawksbill turtles, two of four native species of turtles in Thai waters, are both endangered and protected by the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 1992.