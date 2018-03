Provincial Electricity Authority workers replaced power lines in South Pattaya that burst into flames due to a faulty connection.

A work crew required about 30 minutes to replace the cables and insulators outside a Family Mart near the Nova Platinum hotel on Thappraya Road March 11. Power was taken offline in the area during repairs.

The fix became necessary after wires outside the convenience store burst into flames due to what was called a short-circuit. No one was injured.