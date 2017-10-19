Police plant marigolds for late King

Regional police planted marigolds to honor HM the late King.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jitti Rod­bangyang, commander of Provincial Police Region 2, hosted the Sept. 26 outside headquarters in Chonburi.

Jitti said police planted the bright yellow calendula-family daisies, commonly known as marigolds, as their bright yellow color is a symbol of the late King Bhumibol before his Oct. 26 cremation.

Yellow was the color for the day of the week on which the late monarch was born.

Jitti encouraged everyone to take photos of the police marigolds.