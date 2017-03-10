Police keep up pressure on Beach Road streetwalkers

Police continued their prostitution crackdown on Pattaya Beach, targeting foreigners and transvestites.

Up to 40 African women, most from Uganda, and six transgender Thais were rounded up March 3 and charged with solicitation of prostitution. Police also apprehended five beggars and four others for alleged possession of drugs.

The operation was the second in two nights, with 30 officers rounding up another 50 people the prior night.

The Ugandan women were turned over to immigration officials for processing.