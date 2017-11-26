Police, FBI march against child exploitation

PATTAYA – Thai police joined the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and government agencies on Walking Street to campaign against the sexual exploitation of minors.

The parade, led by top Pattaya and Chonburi police commanders, was scheduled during the International Fleet Review to maximize media coverage of the effort to stop child abuse and human trafficking.

Members of the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children passed out flyers and discussed their goals with locals and tourists on the nightlife strip where underage workers are rarely seen.

Pol. Col. Tithiwat Suriyachai, deputy commander of Chon­buri Police, said past news reports about trafficking of children, both to work in prostitution away from the neon-lit bars of Walking Street or as beggars, damaged Thailand’s image and must be prevented from reoccurring.

He said authorities have joined to interact with tourists and ask for help in eradicating the problem.