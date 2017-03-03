Police chief keeps spotlight on scandal rag story

Rebuttals and denials continued in the wake of a sensationalized British tabloid-newspaper story about the city’s sprawling prostitution industry with the police chief the latest to chime in that Pattaya is not the “sex capital of the world”.

Rather than just let the error-filled dispatches from the Sun & Mirror company papers fade into oblivion, Thai officials continue to defend Pattaya, bringing even more attention to a story regurgitated every few years by the British media and a topic tourism authorities would rather not discuss.

Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech called the story fake news, citing the made-up statistic Pattaya has 27,000 prostitutes – or one in about every five people.

He said people come to Pattaya for multiple reasons and many of them never set foot in a go-go bar.

He said the foreign media is exaggerating the situation in Pattaya and may be driven by British investors upset over the poor fortunes of their investments here.