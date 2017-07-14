Police, army targets Middle Eastern bikers

Police and soldiers arrested Middle Eastern bikers who were creating a dangerous situation in two South Pattaya streets.

A force of 100 army, tourist police division and Pattaya police sealed off Soi VC and Soi Yensabai July 4 and swept through the two streets rounding up the foreigners loitering and working on motorcycles.

They told the bikers that neighbors had complained about them blocking traffic, racing illegally, nearly slamming into pedestrians, making noise from sundown to sunup, and creating a nuisance. They were advised on traffic laws and motor vehicle regulations.

A number of the bikers were arrested for having no driving licenses or registrations, and for possessing illegally modified bikes.

Nearby motorbike rental agents were checked to ensure all their vehicles were legal.

Residents said the problem with Middle Easterners racing motorcycles has been going on for a while. Recently one biker collided with a car, damaging it, and then just sped off, they claimed.