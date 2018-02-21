Plan put in place for the elderly in Chonburi to have jobs

Chonburi, 20th February 2018 – A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed in Chonburi province to ensure the elderly continue to have jobs as Thailand moves towards being an older society.

Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Labor, Jarin Chakkaphark and Chonburi Vice Governor Chaicharn Iamcharoen, witnessed the MOU signing ceremony which was held in the municipality.

To mitigate the impact of the aging-society, the Ministry of Labor has taken a proactive approach to allow the elderly to be employed in jobs deemed suitable for them during their golden years.

An elderly job data system will be developed and serve as an online platform for employers and job seekers to meet. Such a move is also expected to help curb unemployment and urge the elderly to have jobs.