Pheu Thai offshoot Thai Raksa Chart opens election campaign in East

Red-shirt offshoot party Thai Raksa Chart launched its election campaign in the east during Christmas week, promising that it can help Thailand catch up to the rest of the world.

Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich and strategy chairman Chaturon Chaisaeng met farmers, small-scale fishermen and other supporters in Sattahip and Rayong Dec. 25-26.

Preechapol, a former Pheu Thai Party MP who, with other red shirt-affiliated legislators, left the party to start Thai Raksa Chart, joined other party executives at the 700-Rai Market to listen to public concerns about agriculture, industry, fisheries and tourism.

The party has nominated Nichanan Wangkaard, a former Red Shirt leader in Laem Chabang, to be its Chonburi candidate for the lower house.

She introduced herself to the crowd and vowed to fight against the military-backed establishment, its State Power People’s Party and the bureaucracy that has suppressed the wishes of the rural poor.

Formed out of fear that the junta will find a way to disallow Pheu Thai from participating in February election, Thai Raksa Chart crafted its platform on “bold changes”.

It proposed policies guided by experienced politicians, but ones who have a new vision to help Thailand “catch up” to the rest of world, which party bosses claim has surged ahead while Thailand languished under military rule.

High on the party’s to-do list is the restoration of democracy, job creation and raising the standard of living for all people, not just the rich.