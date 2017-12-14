PEA moves ‘ugly’ power pole

The Provincial Electricity Authority was called out to move a power pole on Pornprapanimit Soi 19 because residents complained it looked ugly outside their local convenience store.

The PEA and crews from Sophon Cable TV restrung wires and erected a new utility pole outside Greenfield Villa 3 following a complaint the old one blocked the front of the village’s convenience store affecting sales due to bad scenery.

Workers moved the post from the front of the store to the side.

Electrician Panya Boonsamer said that while his crew was there it made some improvements to circuitry and wires. They also tidied up all the telephone and internet lines.

Afterward, the PEA moved a street over and tied up more wires that consistently had been snagged by large trucks.