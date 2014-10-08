PEA contractor takes easy way around power-pole problem in Jomtien

When drainage pipes made installation of utility poles in Jomtien Beach complicated, Provincial Electrical Authority workers decided to take the easy way around the problem by just putting the poles in the middle of the sidewalk.

Top PEA officials said they were never consulted by an outside contractor sent to Jomtien Second Road to install 40 poles along the 7.5-kilometer roadway. Drainage pipes on both sides of the street blocked workers from installing the poles in the normal location. So they simply dug up the sidewalk and planted them were they’d be obstacles to pedestrians and bicyclists.

The contractor who installed 40 light poles along Jomtien Second Road has been ordered back to repair their sloppy work.

PEA officials said they’ve ordered the contractor to return to scene of its sloppy work and pull out the poles and place them in the correct location.