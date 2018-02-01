Pattayaland street renovation 20% complete

Work to install new drainage pipes under the Pattayaland bar district is about 20 percent complete, with disruptions and detours to get worse before they get better.

Contractor Monkolthep Ltd. has ripped up both Soi 13/3 and Soi 13/4 in South Pattaya, home to some of Pattaya’s oldest restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as more-recent gay bars. The 8.2-million-baht project calls for the laying of 413 meters of new pipe under Soi 13/3 and 608 meters under 13/4.

The project officially began Sept. 27 but is not scheduled to finish until July 27, barring no delays due to this year’s rainy season.

Bar owners are tolerating the disruption for now, as the old street was badly deteriorated and every rainstorm would turn Pattayaland into a lake.

Businesses remain open even though getting to them requires customers to run a bit of an obstacle course.