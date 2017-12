PATTAYA – The facelift given to Bali Hai Pier for the International Fleet Review was just the start of complete redevelopment of the South Pattaya jetty area.

Pattaya and Chonburi officials took the wraps off “Phase 2” of Bali Hai’s expansion at the first of three planned public hearings Dec. 15 at the Aiyara Grand Hotel.

The first meeting was to publicize and present information to the public about the plan, the project’s history, objectives, targets and operation procedures.

Pattaya city engineers Som­pong Saowapak and Eakachai Chuiwong and Atirach Kanovejyan, director of the Chonburi Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, said redevelopment is part of the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor project and will encompass the pier itself and surrounding property, including the failed Pattaya marina.

However, they said, the impact on the environment will be a primary concern.

Architect Yanasilp Patsa­rangkul laid out the initial plan to officials from the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, Pattaya police and city administrators.

Chonburi already has hired Technology Co. to draft a study plan.

Project manager Siriwat Jittasilp and environmental expert Doangkamol Phromsuwan explained details and project history, the scope of study, current condition of the area, and initial thoughts regarding design of Phrase 2.

The development aims to support the expansion of marine transportation in Chonburi and eastern provinces, particularly ferry services across the Gulf of Thailand and along the coast.