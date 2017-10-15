Pattaya turns yellow for late King

Pattaya is blooming in yellow in memory of HM the late King.

Across the city, outside public buildings and private homes, people have planted marigolds, Tongurai, sunflowers and other yellow flowers and bushes to show loyalty and respect to King Rama IX before his Oct. 26 cremation.

Pattaya officials have encouraged residents to plant the flowers with Mayor Anan Charoenchasri and others leading several planting events.

The city Environment Department has been instructed to plant as many as they can across the city, such as at the exit of Highway 7 on Sukhumvit Road, at the Dolphin Roundabout and other places.

Reporters questioned several residents and they said that they would like to see more people do the same thing. It will be of great honor and pride if people can all at least plant several yellow flowers in their gardens or balconies to show love and loyalty to late monarch.

It’s also a reminder, they said, for people to do good deeds to follow the wishes of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and to join in mourning him.