Pattaya turns 39

Pattaya marked its 39th year of cityhood with a merit-making ceremony attended by public officials and residents.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri presided over the Nov. 29 ceremony at which nine monks from locals temples chanted for continued good fortune.

Pattaya came into being with the Pattaya City Administration Act of 1978. Before that the area was known as Naklua Sanitation District, established in 1956, which was expanded to South Pattaya in 1964 with a manageable area of 22.2 sq. kilometers.

As Pattaya grew, the government issued the Pattaya City Administration Act of 1978, dissolving Naklua Sanitation District and Pattaya City was born. The city has been administered under a special autonomous system of city management since November 29, 1978.