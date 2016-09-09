Pattaya swaps poison for traps to catch beachfront rats

Pattaya health officials launched another assault on rats in the long-running battle to clear the beach of four-legged vermin.

Disease Control Department staffers sent teams to beaches opposite Central Festival Pattaya Beach, South Road and North Road Aug. 29 to place traps, as well as lobby beach vendors to keep their areas tidy and don’t leave food behind.

Vendors also were asked to keep the cage traps stocked with bait.

Previous assaults saw staffers lay poison for the rats, but it ultimately proved ineffective as later the rats died in tunnels or holes, causing foul odors when the carcasses couldn’t be removed.

Vendors were asked to dispose of any trapped rats.

The next campaign will begin in three months.