Pattaya steps up marine safety efforts

PATTAYA – Authorities have stepped up inspections of boat and watersports operators to keep New Year’s revelers safe at sea.

Nat Jabjai, deputy director-general of the Thailand Marine Department, presided over the opening of the holiday safety campaign Dec. 25, along with Tourist Police and Pattaya Marine Department officers.

Nat said the safety campaign is directed at protecting people while at sea, at all times. This includes activities such as jet skiing, parasailing, banana boats, ferry transport, speedboats and more.

Marine officials, in conjunction with tourist police, coast guard and local authorities will be making extra efforts to control traffic at sea as well as ensure safety, conduct regular inspections of watercraft, and making sure life jackets are provided and used.

He said sea rescue officers will be available around the clock during the holiday period.