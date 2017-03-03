Pattaya scrambles to build stops authorities require baht buses to use

After the army declared that baht buses can only serve designated stops, Pattaya City Hall is scrambling to actually build those stops.

As has often been the case with military directives, intention leapfrogged reality and it turned out there weren’t enough stops on routes serving Naklua and Sukhumvit Road. City engineers hastily threw together 10 stops from Soi Ton Krabok 33 to Jittapawan Temple Feb. 22.

They also intend to add more stops in front of schools, including Pattaya School 2 and Banglamung School.

So far there are about 200 official bus stops in existence, less than 70 percent of what’s needed. The next target for city workers will be Second and Beach roads, Jomtien Beach Road and Naklua Road.

Until then, Signs will be posted to guide those seeking out a bus stop as to which direction it is located.