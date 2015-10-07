Pattaya schools to offer Chinese, Russian courses

Pattaya’s 11 public schools have launched Russian and Chinese language classes to prepare for the upcoming ASEAN Economic Community.

Education Department Deputy Director Supranee Jinda met with educators Sept. 22 to discuss the new courses.

The Chinese courses are being offered at the junior high school level and high school. Russian courses will be provided by volunteers as evening courses Monday through Friday at Pattaya School No. 11.

If the project is successful, it will be expanded to other schools, Supranee said.

Currently, all Pattaya schools offer English courses. But with the increase in Chinese and Russian tourists in Pattaya – and the start of the AEC in December – more diversity in language offerings is needed, she said.

It also will benefit students who want to go on to careers in the tourism industry, Supranee added.