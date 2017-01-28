Pattaya residents, contractor bang heads over hotel pile driving

Central Pattaya residents are pounding their fists in anger over pile-driving for a new hotel that, they claim, is damaging their homes and driving them mad.

Resident Wuthitorn Saeng-urai and neighbors of a planned international chain hotel project on Second Road across from the Camelot Hotel met with the media Jan. 17 to vent their fury over the noisy heavy machinery work to create the foundation for the new hotel.

Residents say construction began last year and the pile driving not only is giving them a headache, but has caused cracks in the walls of their homes.

Pattaya engineering chief Jamon Khajohnjerm and city lawyers took the residents complaint and began a survey in hopes of preventing further damage.

However, the contractors and residents were unable to reach a mutually acceptable agreement and the work will continue.

The hotel will be an eight-story building offering 180 rooms spread over 8,080 sq. meters of land.