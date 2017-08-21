Pattaya police Zumba their way to better health

Pattaya’s police chief is pushing his officers to get in better shape, starting a weekly exercise class that had them doing Zumba the first week.

Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech said the Wednesday classes are meant to encourage exercise and help officers reduce stress, which should improve their work efficiency.

Zumba, a dance fitness program created by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Perez during the 1990s, was on the menu for the first class. The officers appeared to enjoy the dance and aerobic moves performed to hip-hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo music.

Apichai said that the exercise course was organized to comply with the government’s policy to have government workers take care of their health.

The course at the Soi 9 station is open to the public, as well as police.