Pattaya Police renovate station

PATTAYA – Chonburi’s police commander cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Pattaya police station.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Nantachart Supamongkol was joined by top local police and city officials Jan. 4. Nine monks blessed the facility.

The building is one of three “New Era Police Station” projects built under the government’s Thailand 4.0 development project. The other two are located in Bangkok.

Each station was given 30 million baht internal development and well as facilities, including general management, crime suppression, inquiries, investigation and traffic.

Stations could elect to improve existing facilities or build new ones and equip them with new equipment and technology.