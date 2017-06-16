Pattaya police receive 37 new motorcycles

Pattaya’s police hope to keep traffic moving better with 37 new motorcycles supplied by Bangkok.

City police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech officially accepted the new traffic police bikes from the Royal Thai Police Office June 8. The motorcycles were provided under an RTP pilot project called “Modern Police Station”.

The white 155cc Yamaha NMax motorcycles will be used in traffic facilitation and to care for residents and tourists.

The project also stresses that police spend tax dollars meaningfully, including providing polite service whether in or out of uniform.