Pattaya police given ATV

A local tourism club and a police committee have donated an all-terrain vehicle to Pattaya’s police force, allowing officers to roll down the beach in case of emergencies.

The Pattaya Safe Travel Club donated the CForce 550 ATV to Pattaya and Chonburi police officials Feb. 14.

Mit Inpituk, president of the Safe Travel Club, said the ATV will allow officers to perform their job functions in beach areas to help tourists.

Chonburi police commander, Pol. Maj. Gen. Nitipong Niemnoy thanked the organization for the donation and capped the ceremony by getting behind the wheel himself to give the off-road vehicle its first spin.

Chonburi police commander, Pol. Maj. Gen. Nitipong Niemnoy sits on the new CForce 550 ATV, preparing give it a spin.