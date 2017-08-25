Pattaya police chief downplays video of suspect beating

Pattaya’s police chief downplayed the beating of a drug suspect at the hands of soldiers, claiming the attack captured on a viral video wasn’t that serious.

Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech told the media Aug. 16 there was no evidence the unidentified man arrested on Koh Larn was badly hurt and the suspect didn’t file a complaint that he was.

The bold assertion flew in the face of a video posted to social media showing a group of soldiers kicking the suspect in the chest and neck. Reports indicated the leader of the gang of soldiers who attacked the man has since apologized.

Contacted by reporters, the suspect appeared reluctant to criticize the military or police, saying he had to consider the implications on his business on Koh Larn.

Apichai said the suspect was arrested after police and soldiers raided his home on the resort island. He was charged with drug possession and also failed a drug test.

The police chief said the man in the video had been arrested about a half-dozen times before on similar charges.

Apichai said no police or military personnel is authorized to use brute force unless threatened.

He said if the suspect wanted, he could have filed a complaint but didn’t.