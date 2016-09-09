Pattaya officials continue to phase out street vendors

By Keng Na Songkhla
Pattaya officials continue to try and phase out the city’s street vendors, now imploring tourist buses and boats to stop supporting the independent small businesspeople.

City legal chief Sretapol Boonsawat met with boat and tour bus operators to get them to stop allowing hawkers to sell to their customers on sidestreets and along Beach Road.
City legal chief Sretapol Boonsawat, who launched his crusade against the often poor street hawkers after being appointed by Pattaya’s acting mayor, met with boat and tour bus operators Sept. 1 to get them to stop allowing hawkers to sell to their customers on sidestreets and along Beach Road where boats wait daily.

The city previously has tried to move boats to Bali Hai Pier, but the jetty lacks the space to handle all the speedboats and the idea was shelved.

While asking tour companies to stop supporting the street vendors, city officials said they are working on zoning three areas in Pattaya, Naklua and Jomtien Beach where the small sellers can work legally.

  • Don Aleman

    GOOD ! get rid of the venders, Sex Service ladies. nude GO-GOs, low cost pirated sales. private gambling and stock a lot of fishing gear as Pattaya returns to it’s fishing village status ! This was/is a party town but now…………………..