Pattaya officials claim water, not beer, being advertised on donated Chang beach chairs

Pattaya – Pattaya officials defended their acceptance of 150 donated Chang-branded beach chairs and umbrellas saying the logo-adorned equipment is advertising Chang drinking water, not beer, which would be illegal.

City council member and National Council for Peace and Order Banglamung chief Maj. Gen. Pobhanan Luengpanuwat said Nov. 2 the city had gladly accepted the sponsored chairs and umbrellas to make the beach look smart for the international fleet show, despite the military’s own crackdown on everyone from bar owners to social media users flashing Chang logos in public or online.

He denied the city is violating the Alcohol Beverage Control Act, saying Thai Brewing Company also produces water under the Chang label, so he considers the chairs and brollies as advertising that, not beer.

About 150 sets have been handed out to beach vendors, with more planned next year.

The NCPO boss also responded to complaints that the beach vendors, already subsidized by getting free equipment, are now overcharging tourists. Chairs that once cost 40 baht to rent are now going for up to 100 baht.

Pobhanan said the fees charged is not his concern and the market would regulate how much vendors can get away with.