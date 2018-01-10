Pattaya now taking complaints via Line

PATTAYA – City hall is now accepting complaints about Pattaya’s streets, sewers and other infrastructure via the Line messaging app.

City Manager Chanatpong Sriviset chaired a Dec. 21 meeting of officials from the Complaint Resolution Center and various city departments to discuss better ways to accept feedback and complaints from the public.

The meeting participants resolved to launch an official line account called “CRC Pattaya City’s Communities” to which members of the public can follow and send comments.

Comments sent to the account are viewable only to city hall, unlike Line “groups” which are open discussions.

The Line app is available for Android and iOS smart­phones and tablets as well as Windows and MacOS computers.