Pattaya mulls long-term fix for Kratinglai Canal

Pattaya city has dredged the Kratinglai Canal and is preparing to expand the waterway in an effort to relieve chronic flooding.

Deputy City Manager Passakorn Usomboon and Sanitation Department workers surveyed the area and canal drainage at Paisan village.

Currently, the canal is shallow and narrow in some parts with weeds and garbage blocking the waterway. The result has been frequent flooding in the village.

Initially, canal dredging was done to get rid of weeds and garbage blocking the waterway on both sides of the bridge.

For the long-term, Pattaya will survey the area and determine the best way to solve the problem. It may require the bridge to be lifted or large box culverts installed.