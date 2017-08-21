Pattaya lawyer caught up in Facebook used-car scam

PATTAYA – A Pattaya attorney filed a complaint with police claiming someone started a fake Facebook account with his photo in order to operate a used-car scam.

Wanit Kandit, 28, filed charges with Nongprue police Aug. 11 after saying the car-sales scheme had defrauded 10 people already.

Wanit told police he was contacted by police in Phetchabun informing them that he and his wife were suspects in the scam operated on the “F AllNew” page, which supposedly was a used-car dealership in the northeastern province.

Police told them that 10 people had paid deposits of 5,000-10,000 baht to the scammer, who used a fake address and phone number. Police identified Wanit from a vacation photo of he and his wife used on the page that the attorney originally had posted on the Pantip message board.

The lawyer confirmed the photo was of him and his spouse, but denied any involvement in or connection to the Northeast car dealer.