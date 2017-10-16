Pattaya launches Chaiyapruek sewer project

Pattaya has begun planning for a new storm-drainage project in the Chaiyapruek Community.

City spokesman Pinit Maneerat joined sanitation and engineering department workers for a survey of the existing sewer system between the railway-parallel road and the Sukhumvit-Chaiyapruek roads intersection Oct. 11.

The plan is to lay new pipes and drains that will catch storm runoff coming from the east and funnel it to canals to be taken to the sea.

Pinit said once the survey is complete a budget proposal will be submitted to the government for 2018.