Pattaya International Art Festival turns beach into gallery

Pattaya Beach was transformed into a kilometer-long gallery when cultural and tourism officials staged the Pattaya International Art Festival.

Acting Mayor Chanapong Sriviset opened the Feb. 3-5 exhibition at the intersection of Central Road with Pattaya Cultural Council President Mana Yaprakam delivering the opening address.

Sponsored by city hall, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Cultural Council, the exposition was the first beachfront art festival ever in Thailand.

The show was broken into six zones: A “giant town” featured huge sculptures; a street art zone showcased well-known artists such including Kui Jira-Jiraprawat Na Ayutthaya, Alex Face, Goh-m Buddha Bless and the London Police; a performance zone, an art school to hone your own skills, a food area and an artistic and musical tribute to HM the late King.

The royal section featured an exhibit of “a hundred pictures tying a hundred hearts together” created by Silapakorn University as well as paintings of HM King Rama IX by independent artists

In the performance zone, musical compositions of the late monarch were sung by students from Thammasat University.

The festival also showcased graffiti artworks around the Pattaya with the cooperation of artists from 22 countries.