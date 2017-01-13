Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry makes maiden voyage

The Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry service finally saw enough sun for it to make its maiden voyage last week.

About 200 passengers boarded the Royal Passenger Liner Co. catamaran the morning of Jan. 5, a mix of residents, tourists and reporters.

As it was the first passenger voyage, the Royal Thai Navy sent a Seahawk helicopter to trail the boat and put a patrol boat on standby, just in case.

Ekaraj Khantaro, director of the Marine Department, said high winds that delayed the launch of the service from Jan. 1, finally had subsided enough for the boat to set sail.