Pattaya hosts ASEAN Navy Chiefs Meeting

PATTAYA – Protection and preservation of the marine environment was the main topic when the Royal Thai Navy hosted the 11th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting at Pattaya’s Dusit Thani Hotel.

The annual meeting of the navy chiefs from nine Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries and the armed forces commander of landlocked Laos is a platform to discuss and exchange viewpoints to promote confidence-building, collaboration and improve capabilities of all ASEAN navies to cope with security threats and crises in the region.

It is also a place where joint activities and exchange of ideas for regional maritime security are agreed upon in order to create mechanisms to resolve common problems.

In addition to environmental issues, the navy bosses discussed the piracy focused Anti-Sea Robbery Cooperation pact, the ASEAN Naval Young Officers Interaction program for 2018 an official song for the meeting entitled “ASEAN Navies Stronger Together Forever”.