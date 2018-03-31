Pattaya heads north in tourist quest

Pattaya officials hit the road to drum up business from Thai tourists in Thailand’s North.



Tourism Authority of Thailand northern region Director Wiboon Mimitvanitch escorted public officials and tourism-business executives from Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan and Trat on the “road show” to Lampang on March 19 and Chiang Mai’s U Nimman Chiang Ma Hotel the following day.

TAT Pattaya office Director Suladda Sarutilavan led Pattaya’s delegation comprised of city council and department officials, tourism clubs business leaders and tour operators.

The eastern representatives met their counterparts in the North, exchanging information on tourism attractions, offering discounts and forming relationships.

TAT hoped the road show would penetrate markets in Lampang and Chiang Mai to bring more Thai tourists to the East as low season approaches.