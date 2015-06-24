Pattaya, East Water ink pact to develop new wastewater-treatment system

Pattaya and the East Water Group have agreed in principle to the company building an environmentally friendly utility system officials hope will result in more and cleaner water for the city.

Mayor Itthiphol Kunplome and Wittaya Chaisuwan, chairman of East Water Group Co. signed the memorandum of understanding on the wastewater-treatment system June 15.

Mayor Itthiphol Kunplome and city officials sign an MOU with Wittaya Chaisuwan, chairman of East Water Group Co. to upgrade Pattaya’s water treatment system.

The agreement includes no specific details on what exactly East Water will build nor the cost. The agreement merely states that it will be an end-to-end system that will increase the supply of source water, reduce pollution and send more water to the city that currently is being used by local industry.

Officials said the system will reduce by 65,000 cu. meters per day the amount of water industry is taking away from the city. Currently industry is flushing its wastewater into the sea. Instead, the water will be treated and sent to Pattaya to be turned into usable water.

The system also will treat other sources of wastewater and recycle it for use in Pattaya, giving the city an additional 200,000 cu. meters per day within five years.

East Water subsidiary Universal Utilities Co. will developed the environmentally friendly utility system, which is being called a prototype to be used throughout the country.