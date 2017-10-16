Pattaya drone users told to register within 90 days

Police have told owners of aerial drones to register their aircraft or face fines, prison time or both.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission imposed a ban on all unregistered drones on Oct. 12, giving users 90 days to register at any NBTC office or police station.

Anyone caught flying an unregistered drone faces fines of no more than 100,000 baht, a prison sentence of up to five years or both.

The NBTC said there are approximately 50,000 drones in Thailand but only 350 of them are registered. Previously the Transport Ministry took registrations, but the NBTC took over responsibility arguing the aircraft are controlled by radios, whose frequencies the agency controls.

Drones, most equipped with cameras, have been blamed for privacy violations, flying drugs into prisons and causing accident risks for airplanes and helicopters.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech said Thai or foreign drone users must register within 90 days for security reasons.

The Pattaya Police Station has set up a registration area.

A meeting will be held with details for drone usage before another public announcement is made.