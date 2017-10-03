Pattaya complaint center thanks supporting groups

The Pattaya complaint center thanked 37 organizations helping it fulfill its goal of serving residents and tourists.

Deputy Mayor Sukwat Suk­sawat presided over a Sept. 22 meeting that reviewed the operations of the center during the 2017 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

Center officials said they handle about 7,500 complaints a year and that the support of private and public organizations is essential. To show its appreciation, the center presented the organizations with certificates of thanks.

The complaint center was founded in 2012 with the mission of making Pattaya welcoming, safe, stable, and in compliance with HM the late King’s “sufficiency economy” philosophy.