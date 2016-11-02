Pattaya citizens plan memorial ceremony to honour His Majesty the King

Government and businesses met Oct. 31 to plan a Memorial Ceremony to mourn and remember the Royal Grace of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, chaired the meeting at the Flipper House Hotel for the public ceremony set for Beach Road.

The meeting was a public hearing to gather ideas and opinions on the format for the event scheduled for Nov. 19, as well as ask for cooperation from government offices and the public.

Preliminary plans call for closing Beach Road from Central to South roads that Saturday night from 4-7:30 p.m. Booths will be set up to showcase some of HM the King’s projects and artwork created by local students. Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather on Beach Road, where they will join in prayers and sing the Royal Anthem to express their love and loyalty to the late monarch.

Well-known orator Orapim “Best” Raksapol will speak at the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. about the “Father of Thailand” and renowned writer, historian and sailor Peter Cummins will be interviewed about his meetings and sailing with His Majesty the King.

National artist Dr.Patorn Srikanon will also speak about the very last song he played for HM the King.

At 7:25 p.m., Chonburi’s provincial governor will lead public prayers in front of a portrait of the King before lighting candles and inviting the public to do the same and join him in making their pledge to heed His Majesty’s teachings in doing good for the country and for all humanity.

The commentary during the proceedings will be conducted in both Thai and English. People of all nationalities are encouraged to attend and as a sign of mourning, everyone is requested to wear black clothing.