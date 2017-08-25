Pattaya begins planning for next three years

Safety, the economy and infrastructure topped the wish list as Pattaya began work on its next three-year development plan.

Deputy Mayor Vichien Pongpanit chaired the Aug. 15 meeting on the 2018-2021 development plan with the Office of Strategy and Budget, other city officials and the public.

City employees stressed the need to make the city safe for all, boost the economy, make Pattaya a business hub, improve the quality of life for residents and foster good governance.

The public was a bit more practical, calling on the city to fix the roads, sewage system, electricity grid and traffic.