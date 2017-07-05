Pattaya Beach given a spruce-up

PATTAYA – Pattaya workers gave the middle of Pattaya Beach a minor facelift, removing garbage and natural hazards and restoring the sandy surface.

Crews were out June 18 near the multipurpose stage at Central Road following complaints about plastic bottles, bags and other litter. They also hauled away dangerous rocks and branches that washed ashore.

Before departing, workers re-leveled the sand to give it a smooth and appealing look.

The Public Health Department urged beach-goers to dispose of their litter properly and clean up after themselves.