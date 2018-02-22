Pattaya asks Bangkok for help solving garbage crisis

Pattaya officials have called on their Bangkok counterparts to help them solve the city’s garbage crisis.

A group of Pattaya city council members met Feb. 15 with Warin Dejcharoen, vice chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council’s solid-waste management committee, and other board members.

Pattaya environmental chief Suthee Thabnonghee explained the city’s current situation, which includes 50 tons of garbage backing up on Koh Larn, overflowing trash-transfer stations on Sukhumvit Soi 3 and in Naklua, illegal dumps popping up on roadsides across the area, and an uprising by neighbors of the city’s former main dump in Khao Maikaew, where 120 tons of medical waste recently was discovered.

Warin offered the capital’s assistance in hiring a contractor to solve the problem at the Sukhumvit Soi 3 facility, which only was meant to be a temporary holding area for Pattaya’s garbage, but has now turned into an overflowing dump.

The two groups exchanged experiences and the visiting councilors took questions on how the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration manages its solid waste.