Pattaya approved 95 million baht to tow away Koh Larn’s trash

The Pattaya City Council has approved spending 95 million baht for new barges to bring Koh Larn’s garbage surplus to a mainland landfill.

The city has requested the budget from the central government and still needs to meet to discuss specifics of the vessels to be purchased and the process behind eliminating the resort island’s 50,000-ton backlog.

Towing the rubbish to the mainland was one of five options being considered by the city to solve Koh Larn’s trash crisis, along with burying and burning the garbage, composting it or using it as fuel for a new waste-to-energy incinerator.

Currently 12 rai of land near Samae Beach is overflowing and causing a problem for both the environment and tourism. Residents said they want the trash removed and not burned or buried on the island due to the environmental impacts.

Officials said they plan to have the relocated garbage sorted for plastic and metal scrap that can be recycled.